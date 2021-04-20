Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum

Hemingway Home & Museum Tour

Ernest Hemingway lived in Key West for more than 10 years. He was known to say that the Key West atmosphere helped him write. His home was a large estate on Whitehead street in Old Town Key West. When he bought the estate, a Spanish Colonial house built in 1851, it was in total disrepair. He spared no expense in rebuilding the home and added a swimming pool in 1937 which was the first in-ground pool in Key West and the only one around for 100 miles. Hemingway wrote in the early mornings and poked around town in the afternoon—unless he was fishing. The author and his friends would go big game sport fishing in his custom yacht, Pilar, for giant tuna and marlin around Bimini and Cuba. The tour guides are well versed in the history of Hemingway, his house, his writings, and his sport fishing days. Stroll the gardens and imagine Hemingway and his wife sitting beside the lovely pool with their many cats. Visit the book store and pick up a Hemingway novel. The Hemingway Home & Museum is a very popular attraction in Key West, especially if you are a writer. Don't skip this wonderful tour through a historic venue.