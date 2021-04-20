Elmacı Pazarı Güllüoğlu Baklava
Karatarla Mah., Şahinbey Mahallesi, Elmacı Çk No:4, 01960 Şahinbey/Gaziantep, Turkey
| +90 342 231 21 05
More info
Mon - Sat 7am - 6:30pm
Turkey's most famous baklavaIn Gaziantep, the undisputed Turkish capital of pistachios, you won't walk a block without seeing a baklava shop. In the old town bazaar, I went to Güllüoglu, which has been serving the sweets for 150 years.
Just as I was about to dig into my pistachio-filled pastries, an old man tapped on my shoulder. "France has champagne," he seemed to say out of the blue (easy to understand, since those words are virtually the same in Turkish as in English), "and in Antep, we have baklava."
With that, he walked out of the shop. As soon as I tasted the baklava, I understood why he would be so proud.