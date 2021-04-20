Where are you going?
Elmacı Pazarı Güllüoğlu Baklava

Karatarla Mah., Şahinbey Mahallesi, Elmacı Çk No:4, 01960 Şahinbey/Gaziantep, Turkey
Website
| +90 342 231 21 05
Turkey's most famous baklava Gaziantep Turkey

More info

Mon - Sat 7am - 6:30pm

In Gaziantep, the undisputed Turkish capital of pistachios, you won't walk a block without seeing a baklava shop. In the old town bazaar, I went to Güllüoglu, which has been serving the sweets for 150 years.

Just as I was about to dig into my pistachio-filled pastries, an old man tapped on my shoulder. "France has champagne," he seemed to say out of the blue (easy to understand, since those words are virtually the same in Turkish as in English), "and in Antep, we have baklava."

With that, he walked out of the shop. As soon as I tasted the baklava, I understood why he would be so proud.
By Chaney Kwak , AFAR Contributor

