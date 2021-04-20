Durban Beach
Durban Beach, Durban, 4001, South Africa
The Famous Sandcastles of Durban BeachThough Durban is often overshadowed by Johannesburg and Cape Town, this city has its own unique charms — and easily some of the best beaches in South Africa, with warm Indian Ocean waters (Cape Town's Atlantic Ocean beaches are great for pictures, not so much for swimming). The promenade is full of families, surfers, skaters, and more, anytime of year, since Durban is gloriously warm year round. Don't miss the immensely talented sandcastle sculptors all along the beach, hard at work over their intricate structures — I've spotted a horse, Nelson Mandela, a giant shoe, a few convertibles, and even a shark with human legs, complete with red Converse kicks, sticking out of its jaws. Eek! These guys are super creative and talented and deserving of the nominal sums they politely request in exchange for pictures.
over 6 years ago
Durban is fun!
Durban is a very fun town to visit. Hostels are comfortable places to stay althought it has been many years since I have visited. It is a fairly easy town to get around. Very colorful town. Great place to visit!