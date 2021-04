The Corner Cafe 197 Brand Rd, Glenwood, Durban, 4001, South Africa

Kiddie-Centric "Street Art" at a Playground Durban's eco-friendly Corner Café, in the increasingly popular Glenwood neighborhood, is a local institution, serving up organic food in a convivial environment. Tucked away behind the café is a tiny playground where I found this beautiful mural, which also doubles as a rock-climbing wall. I love stumbling across unexpected gems like this!