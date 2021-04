downtown Cefalu 32 Via Luigi Capuana

Shop the market early, Shop the market well With the abundance of Sicilian produce (think lemons, oranges, eggplant, tomatoes from Mt Etna) - it is no wonder that the early morning markets are overwhelmed with options. Grab your bags and head out early to get the best variety --- and make sure you ask to taste before you buy, as vendors are more than happy to share their hard work with you!