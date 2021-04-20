Domaine de la Grausse
09420 Clermont, France
Photo courtesy of Domaine de la Grausse
Yoga Retreats: Domaine de la Grausse, FranceAt a French Pyrenees mountain retreat in the village of Clermont La Grausse, yoga is practiced in a renovated barn and the top-floor studio of a château that overlooks a lake. Hour-long hatha-based classes are taught twice a day in English and are geared to all levels. Guests stay in converted stone barns and have access to three kitchens. Bikes are available for guests to ride to nearby markets where they can buy groceries.
This story appeared in the January/February 2012 issue.