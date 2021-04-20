Where are you going?
Domaine de la Grausse

09420 Clermont, France
Yoga Retreats: Domaine de la Grausse, France Clermont France
Yoga Retreats: Domaine de la Grausse, France

At a French Pyrenees mountain retreat in the village of Clermont La Grausse, yoga is practiced in a renovated barn and the top-floor studio of a château that overlooks a lake. Hour-long hatha-based classes are taught twice a day in English and are geared to all levels. Guests stay in converted stone barns and have access to three kitchens. Bikes are available for guests to ride to nearby markets where they can buy groceries.

This story appeared in the January/February 2012 issue. 

By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

