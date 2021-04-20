Where are you going?
Dolphinwatch Carrigaholt

The Castle Pier, Quay Road, Rinemackaderrig, Carrigaholt, Co. Clare, Ireland
Website
| +353 65 905 8156
Dolphin Watch Carrigaholt Carrigaholt Ireland

Dolphin Watch Carrigaholt

The boat heads out into the silver-green water. I haven't brought the right jacket, so Susanne Magee, the co-owner of Dolphin Watch, brings me a thick, cozy one. We had out into the area where the Shannon River meets the Atlantic, to see some of the 160 bottle-nosed dolphins that live in the Shannon Estuary. Susanne and her husband Geoff named their boat Draiocht (magic) to be able to bring the magic of dolphin spotting to the public. Whenever one of the dolphin's gray backs are spotted, a cry of happiness rises up from the people in the boat. Tours are two hours and cost 25 Euro for adults, 12.50 Euro for children 5 to 16, and 5 Euro for children 5 and under. Phone: 353 659058156 for reservations.
By Karen Bender , AFAR Contributor

