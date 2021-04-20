Where are you going?
Chaussée de Louvain 41, 1210 Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Belgium
Website
| +32 2 217 06 95
A Bargain Hunter's Paradise in Brussels Saint Josse Ten Noode Belgium

If you love the top fashion brands but your budget doesn’t, visit one of the many Dod stores in Brussels. These shops carry fashion brands from around North America and Europe and range from Valentino ball gowns to Esprit t-shirts. The fashions are end of line clearance items for 30-75% off the regular ticket price. You can find some great deals on beautiful garments.

Dod has separate stores for men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, as well as shoes, luggage and handbags, sporting goods and household items. There are stores scattered around Brussels but my favourite is the original Woman’s Dod on Chaussée de Louvain. It’s 5 levels of bargain goodness with a whole floor of shoes in the basement. Best of all, prices are marked down even more during the bi-annual sales in August and January; just be prepared to stand in long lines at the registers.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

