Cugó Gran Macina Grand Harbour

Sheer Bastion, Triq Il-31 Ta'Marzu, L-Isla ISL 1040, Malta
| +356 2711 2711
Cugó Gran Macina Grand Harbour

Why we love it: A design-forward hotel in a former fortress with some of the most spacious suites on the island

The Highlights:
- All-suite accommodations with modern design
- A rooftop pool with sweeping Grand Harbour views
- An on-site restaurant from award-winning chef Chris Hammett

The Review:
Built in 1554 by the Order of Saint John to protect the fortified city of Senglea from invaders, this ancient fortress now serves as one of Malta’s finest hotels. Home to just 21 suites, the cavernous property offers some of the roomiest accommodations on the island, each outfitted with vaulted ceilings, Italian furniture and spacious bathrooms done up in marble and black tile. Some of the largest suites also boast lofted sleeping areas, deep-soaking bathtubs, kitchenettes, and terraces, but all feature attractive, minimalist décor that complements the building’s original stonework and explains why Cugó is a member of Design Hotels.  

The hotel, which opened in 2018, also has a gorgeous rooftop pool, around which yoga and Pilates classes are frequently held. When hunger strikes, book a table at on-site Hammett’s Macina Restaurant, where you can pair Mediterranean-inspired cuisine by award-winning chef Chris Hammett with a bottle of wine from the hotel’s extensive cellar.

By Devorah Lev-Tov , AFAR Contributor

