Cova da Iria Cova da Iria, 2495-438 Fátima, Portugal

Lighting Prayer Candles At the Fatima Shrine in the Cova da Iria candles are lit every evening for the procession and there is a bank of lit candles near the side of the little chapel that marks the spot of Mary's apparitions in 1917. Many miracles have been recorded at the Cova which occurred during pilgrimages.



You choose the size and type of candle you want and pay the suggested offering. (The candles' wax drips down into a huge well and the wax is recycled for new candles).



Pilgrims place the candle in the appropriate size metal hole and light them. Sometimes, the heat and roar of the candles is very impressive. You can feel the power of prayer as you place your offering and say your prayers of thanksgiving and/or petition. If you are a believer, the experience is a powerful one.



To watch the candles burn at the large bank or at the evening procession ( you place a small candle in a paper or plastic shield) is part of the Fatima Pilgrimage. The evening procession schedule is printed on information that you can pick up at the information center located to the left of the main entrance steps of the Sanctuary at Cova da Iria.