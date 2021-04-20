Aljustrel Ethnological Museum Iberia

Life in Aljustrel, Fatima, Portugal This museum is in Aljustrel, the little hamlet where Francisco, Jacinta, and Lucia ( the seers at the Fatima miracle) were born and lived.



The museum is set in one of the houses on the same street where the children's homes are located.



Several scenes are set up and depict life in the area in the late 19th century and well into the 20th century.



There is information available about the site and the village and its residents.



I feel that this museum is an informative attraction and has great historical significance. It gives you a feel for Fatima and its miracle. You can almost experience the manner in which the three children lived from day to day in 1917. You are immersed in the lives and every day activities and hardships of the village residents.



The museum is small but very well done.



When I first traveled to Aljustrel, I visited the children's homes and there was not much else.



Today there are shops with handicrafts and souvenirs of the Fatima story. Even though the place gets busloads of tourists, there is a serene air about it and its residents.



The hamlet is "spruced up" compared to what it looked like in the 70's but it's O.K. I liked it better in its original state.



A stop in Aljustrel is a must for those who want to really experience the story of Fatima.



From the Cova da Iria, it is 3km. to Aljustrel. Follow the signs or ask at a hotel desk.





