Who wouldn't make this a must-see place when it was in the classic eighties film, The Princess Bride; I'm not going to argue with Inigio- are you?My friend and I stayed at the charming Central Hotel off of Exchequer St Dublin 2 that is in perfect location to take a day tour to the Cliffs of Moher. We happened to go with the "Paddy Wagon" because well, the obvi reason- it is a giant green bus with a leprechaun that reads "Paddy Wagon" in huge letters, and the tour guides all happen to be gorgeous Irish men, a girl can't do much better than that ;)The tour takes you along Ireland 's country side with a few stops on the way to enjoy different castles and monuments. The Cliff's are the final destination and you have hours to wander, which you will need because it is a lot of ground to cover if you plan to walk around the full path. If you get thirsty or want a tasty treat just head over to the museum that has a cafeteria style café (and more gorgeous Irish men serving the food).Note to self: Next time, I will trade in my dress for a jacket because it tends to be really cold and windy near the cliffs, I found that out the hard way when my skirt decided to do a Marilyn Monroe move.If this wasn't on your to-do list before, it should be now, enjoy!