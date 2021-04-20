Mystical Cliffs of Moher

The Cliffs of Moher were always somewhat of a mystical legend in my mind. I had heard about them, read about them, and tried to imagine them, but they were nothing like what I actually encountered when I finally got there. Would there be leprechauns? Trad Irish bands jamming out folk music? Would there be corned beef and potatoes for sale on the curb? There was none of that. It was a chilly day and the sea air was biting. A solo harpist was playing Enya tunes as we walked up the steps, and the place was choked with tourists. There was an "official" walkway, but it was clear that for the brave, you could jump the barrier and walk to the edge of the cliffs, where a single step (or strong gust of wind) would undoubtedly result in a 5-minute free-fall to a gory death. I (of course) jumped the fence, and was greeted with this vista. You can see O'Brien's tower in the distance, as well as an ant-like trail of tourists. There's a restaurant here near the bottom of the steps, but we didn't bother going in. My wife bought a magnet at one of the gift stands and we promptly walked backed to our rental car and left, heading north to Doolin, but the majesty of the cliffs is something I will never forget.