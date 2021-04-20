Cliffs of Moher
Lislorkan North, Co. Clare, Ireland
| +353 65 708 6141
Taunt the Rock Monsters, Cliffs of Moher, County Clare, Ireland.Fancy yourself a brave one, do ye? Aye, aye, then the Cliffs of Moher are right up your alley. Ireland's most popular tourist destination does not disappoint, though visiting during the middle of the day means you're going to have to share the walking paths with plenty of other folk - most of them American visitors in their finest Notre Dame Fighting Irish t-shirts. Come early in the morning or late in the afternoon and you'll have the cliffs, beautiful light, and ancient rock monsters all to yourself. That's right; rock monsters. That's one giving tourists the finger right there in the ocean.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Cliffs of Mohr Breathtaking Views!
This is one place where your breath will be taken away with or without your windbreaker!
The views of the cliffs are incredible and photo fans could easily spend hours here capturing the millions of beautiful moments. It is quite windy, but the feeling you get leaning over these monstrous cliffs is exhilarating. There are several little trails that you can walk along the cliff with a rope, or if that's not your cup of tea, having a picnic on the plushy green grass is just as satisfying. It is one place you must see before you die!
almost 7 years ago
Magic at the Cliffs of Moher
Towering at height of 700 feet above the Atlantic ocean, the Cliffs of Moher, located near the charming town of Doolin in Co. Clare Ireland, offer a truly enriching experience for the brave and adventurous at heart. A popular tourist attraction and a vision that had mysteriously beckoned to me for many years, I could not pass up the chance to visit these majestic cliffs during my stay in Ireland several years ago.
The cliffs can be quite windy so be careful if you're taking pictures close to the edge!
One interesting fact -- these majestic cliffs also appeared as the "Cliffs of Insanity" in the fabulous movie, "The Princess Bride."
almost 7 years ago
Mystical Cliffs of Moher
The Cliffs of Moher were always somewhat of a mystical legend in my mind. I had heard about them, read about them, and tried to imagine them, but they were nothing like what I actually encountered when I finally got there. Would there be leprechauns? Trad Irish bands jamming out folk music? Would there be corned beef and potatoes for sale on the curb? There was none of that. It was a chilly day and the sea air was biting. A solo harpist was playing Enya tunes as we walked up the steps, and the place was choked with tourists. There was an "official" walkway, but it was clear that for the brave, you could jump the barrier and walk to the edge of the cliffs, where a single step (or strong gust of wind) would undoubtedly result in a 5-minute free-fall to a gory death. I (of course) jumped the fence, and was greeted with this vista. You can see O'Brien's tower in the distance, as well as an ant-like trail of tourists. There's a restaurant here near the bottom of the steps, but we didn't bother going in. My wife bought a magnet at one of the gift stands and we promptly walked backed to our rental car and left, heading north to Doolin, but the majesty of the cliffs is something I will never forget.
almost 7 years ago
On a Clear Day You Can See Forever
A fantastic "wee walk" to do while in Ireland is along the Cliffs of Moher. A new trail was recently opened; it goes along the cliffs and through some farmland, where you can see many cows and horses!
On the day I shot this photo, there was a storm brewing nearby but it actually went around us, and we had this lovely view. The visibility was such that we could see every nook and cranny in the cliffs, as well as several nesting gulls and gull babies!
almost 7 years ago
The Mighty Cliffs
What better way to say Ireland than the mighty Cliffs of Moher. These massive cliffs extend to the ocean are Ireland's most visited natural attraction. Enjoy a stroll along the promenade to soak in the beauty. Don't forget to check out the Visitors Center for the amazing "The Atlantic Edge" an IMAX inspired filmed for quite the adventure. A must see beautiful natural wonder of the world!
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
At Land's End at the Cliffs of Moher
Walking along the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland, just a drive outside of Galway, was awakening. At the time, nothing felt as thrilling as standing near the edge of the precipice, with the water below, icy blue and frothy and loud.
I highly suggest the Cliffs of Moher for any traveler looking to reconnect with the sublime in nature.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
One of the best places on Earth
Posting another photo from the Cliffs of Moher cause I really loved it there and would like to share as much as possible with the world. It was the most amazing thing I have seen and was incredibly lucky to be there on a very clear, sunny day so I can see the most amazing colors. We walked all along the cliffs and took so many photos, so many great memories.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
At world's end
Words cannot describe the Cliffs of Moher, you have to see it to believe it. If you are like me, you will be in a continuous state of awe while there. Put this place on your bucket list and go!!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Cliffs of Moher
Ireland has a lot to offer, but I think its coasts are some of the best in the world. I was lucky enough to see them during a sunny day. The colors were amazing, I could have sworn I was in Hawaii. A must see if you go to Ireland.
almost 7 years ago
Cliffs of Moher
There are those trips that take you by surprise. Places that you visited without any great expectations and BAM!, you were blown away.
Ireland was one of those experiences for me. Perhaps it was precisely BECAUSE my expectations weren't too high that I ended up finding the Emerald Isle so incredibly charming. It rained almost the entire time I was there (should have expected that, I suppose), but that didn't stop us from having an incredible time. The Cliffs of Moher, so green and dramatic on the West Coast, left me awe-inspired.
almost 7 years ago
Very Wuthering Heights
The Cliffs of Moher on the west side of the Ireland is more than a natural wonder, it's something out of an old novel. Often you expect lots of green in Ireland but the raw, brooding, rocky terrain of the Cliffs of Moher are romantic and if you're lucky enough to get a clear day like we did, it may inspire your inner Heathcliff and Cathy.
almost 7 years ago
"Tweasure Your Wuv"
Who wouldn't make this a must-see place when it was in the classic eighties film, The Princess Bride; I'm not going to argue with Inigio- are you?
My friend and I stayed at the charming Central Hotel off of Exchequer St Dublin 2 that is in perfect location to take a day tour to the Cliffs of Moher. We happened to go with the "Paddy Wagon" because well, the obvi reason- it is a giant green bus with a leprechaun that reads "Paddy Wagon" in huge letters, and the tour guides all happen to be gorgeous Irish men, a girl can't do much better than that ;)
The tour takes you along Ireland's country side with a few stops on the way to enjoy different castles and monuments. The Cliff's are the final destination and you have hours to wander, which you will need because it is a lot of ground to cover if you plan to walk around the full path. If you get thirsty or want a tasty treat just head over to the museum that has a cafeteria style café (and more gorgeous Irish men serving the food).
Note to self: Next time, I will trade in my dress for a jacket because it tends to be really cold and windy near the cliffs, I found that out the hard way when my skirt decided to do a Marilyn Monroe move.
If this wasn't on your to-do list before, it should be now, enjoy!
almost 7 years ago
Cliffs of Moher
On the Clare coast, not far from Ennis is O’Brien’s Tower built in 1835 by Sir Cornellius O’Brien to mark the highest point of the Cliffs of Moher and as some stories have it, to serve as an observation tower for Victorian tourists. The climb is stimulating for some, excruciating for others, but undoubtedly rewarding for all providing a view to the south of the mountains of Kerry, to the north Connemara, and the Aran Islands in Galway Bay west. There is a less demanding experience at the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience built into a lower hillside below the Cliffs where a multimedia display provides a bird’s eye view for a minimal charge of €6 with discounts for seniors and students.
almost 7 years ago
Half Empty?
Before and after pic of Smithwick's in a tiny restaurant in Galway... perfect with Banger's and Mashed.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Bird's Eye Views on the Cliffs of Moher
If you're lucky enough to see the Cliffs of Moher on a clear day, then there's no need to hunt for a shamrock. Standing nearly 1,000 feet above the Atlantic, the Cliffs of Moher may as well be verdant skyscrapers -- but, careful, there are no rails if you really want to get close to the edge.
almost 7 years ago
Cliffs of Moher
This picture was taken during an August visit. The sun was out but what the picture doesn't convey is the windy conditions...I wish I would have had a kite!
almost 7 years ago
Capturing County Clare
This picture perfectly captures what I imagined Ireland would look like before actually going there. However, it wasn't until I endured hours of rainy windy weather along the Western coast that the sun decided to make an appearance, just as I was getting ready to leave the Cliffs of Moher. I'm grateful the sun came out when it did, resulting in the beautiful union of blue sky, blue water and green land.
http://www.theglobegetter.com/home/blog/2015/6/30/11-beautiful-places-that-look-like-a-postcard
almost 7 years ago
Beautiful Cliffs
When my sister and I went backpacking through Europe, we were both dying to see the Cliffs of Moher. We had heard - and seen google images - of how beautiful it was. We did not know what to expect when we arrived so when we saw the two paths you can take, we knew what we had to do. Even though we are both TERRIFIED of heights, we made the decision to do the dangerous cliff walk without much hesitation. I am not normally this adventurous when it comes to heights, but I knew I would regret it if I didn't walk it. And you know what? I survived and actually had a ton of fun, when I wasn't panicking of course ;)
almost 7 years ago
Atop a dazzling expense of cliffs high above the sea
Truly nothing more breathtaking that gazing across this gorgeous expanse of cliffs and the water below. Be prepared to hike a bit from point to point but the results are those mental (and actual) snapshots of a bit of paradise where nature reminds you how very awesome this world is.
almost 7 years ago
Living on the Edge. Literally.
My first big adventure. Destination: Ireland. This photo was taken by a close friend of mine. I had spotted a flat surface near the egde of the cliffs and had my friends dare me to sit on the edge. It was exhilarating to say the least.
almost 7 years ago
Cliffs of Moher
Spectacular view.
almost 7 years ago
Lazy Afternoon At The Cliffs Of Moher
I must have spent an hour or so just sitting, looking. I actually found time to relax.