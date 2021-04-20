Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Chhota Kashmir

Aarey Milk Colony, Goregaon, Aarey Colony, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400065, India
Row a Boat at Chhota Kashmir Mumbai India

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 6:30pm

Row a Boat at Chhota Kashmir

Amid the hustle and bustle of Mumbai awaits Chhota Kashmir, a park and garden that serves as a retreat from city life. The park’s lake is the one of the only places in Mumbai where you can take to the water in a rowboat or a paddleboat. Bring a date or the whole family to enjoy an afternoon on the lake followed by a picnic in the garden and a visit to the lotus pond. Whatever you choose to do, Chhota Kashmir, which has become a popular setting for Bollywood films and songs, will provide an idyllic backdrop.

Photo by Tim Lucas/Flickr.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points