Chhota Kashmir
Aarey Milk Colony, Goregaon, Aarey Colony, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400065, India
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 6:30pm
Row a Boat at Chhota KashmirAmid the hustle and bustle of Mumbai awaits Chhota Kashmir, a park and garden that serves as a retreat from city life. The park’s lake is the one of the only places in Mumbai where you can take to the water in a rowboat or a paddleboat. Bring a date or the whole family to enjoy an afternoon on the lake followed by a picnic in the garden and a visit to the lotus pond. Whatever you choose to do, Chhota Kashmir, which has become a popular setting for Bollywood films and songs, will provide an idyllic backdrop.
Photo by Tim Lucas/Flickr.