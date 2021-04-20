Cheval Blanc St. Barth Isle de France
D210
| +590 590 27 61 81
Photo courtesy of Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France
More info
Sun 12am - 11:59pm
Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de FranceThe famous Hotel St-Barth Isle de France officially became a Cheval Blanc property in 2014, reopening as the Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France. In 2018, after a renovation made necessary by Hurricane Irma, the property also debuted a design concept by architect Jacques Grange, complete with 19 new rooms, freshly landscaped gardens, and one-of-a-kind artwork by Jean-Michel Othoniel. In addition to two gourmet restaurants overlooking the ocean, the resort features the only Guerlain spa in the Caribbean, staffed by Cheval Blanc’s trademarked “alchemists”—employees whose sole purpose is to tailor-make memorable experiences for guests. While Cheval Blanc is always popular with couples, its clientele shifts depending on the time of year. Around the holidays and spring break, families come for offerings like the “Pour les Bébés” menu of homemade baby food. In the late spring and summer, honeymooners are drawn by poolside champagne tastings.
A laid-back beachy vibe with a compelling overlay of French style is the hotel’s hallmark. Comfy rattan furniture is offset by a palette of blues and light shades, and rooms are stocked with custom Leanor Greyl products to protect from salt and sun.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
A Glamorous Caribbean Escape on St. Bart's
The third property in the LVMH hotel collection, Isle de France is set on one of the island’s prettiest beaches, the palm-fringed Baie des Flamands. The October debut of the hotel’s three-year makeover reveals new interiors in neutral colors and vintage French fabrics. All 40 villas, bungalows, and suites have garden or ocean views. Families should splurge one of the three-bedroom Villa Flamands, which come with a screening room. Every month the hotel hosts a poolside pop-up lounge. Craving even more glamour? Book the Big Blue escape, an all-day yacht tour of the island.