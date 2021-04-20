Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Chania, Crete

Chania, Greece
Venetian Port of Chania, Crete Chania Greece
Sandals Chania Greece
street art Chania Greece
This Landscape Is Stunning Chania Greece
Multi-cultural Chania Chania Greece
Relaxing afternoon in Chania Chania Greece
Chania, a Venetian Waterfront Town Chania Greece
Venetian Port of Chania, Crete Chania Greece
Sandals Chania Greece
street art Chania Greece
This Landscape Is Stunning Chania Greece
Multi-cultural Chania Chania Greece
Relaxing afternoon in Chania Chania Greece
Chania, a Venetian Waterfront Town Chania Greece

Venetian Port of Chania, Crete

Chania is one of the most beautiful cities of the island of Crete. One of the most beautiful corners of the city is the harbour. It was built on the Venetian era. Visitors will find there monuments of both the Venetian and the Ottoman history. The harbor was constructed by the Venetians at around 1350. Apart from the monuments to be seen by visiting the Venetian Harbour in Chania, you will find along many restaurants, cafes and bars. The area is very lively and crowded day and night.
By Maria Athanasopoulou

More Recommendations

Lara Dalinsky
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Sandals

There are lots of leather and ceramic stands sold in the back streets in the old section of Chania.
Lara Dalinsky
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

street art

Cheeky stencil art found throughout the streets of Chania on the northeastern side of Crete.
Virgi Irakleidiou
almost 7 years ago

This Landscape Is Stunning

Traveling almost 2 hours by car from Heraklion or by plane from all over the country, here comes Chania. This is the 2nd largest city in Crete. I've been there many times but the best place I have ever visited is the place called "Balos" which has one of the most beautiful beaches in the whole world. You may need more than 2 hours to get there from the center of the city by car or busses, but trust me, it's worth it. The most clear & blue water you have ever seen. Relaxing under the sun & drinking fresh coctails on the beach could be the ideal plan for someone who needs some rest from the stressful daily routine. Enjoy & rest.
Kathy Fitts
almost 7 years ago

Multi-cultural Chania

From our room at the Pandora Suites, we had this view of the old Turkish hammam in this Venetian port.
Kacie Mischler Bass
almost 7 years ago

Relaxing afternoon in Chania

If you find yourself in the city of Chania, on the island of Crete in Greece, the waterfront is the place to be! The other parts of the city are modern and fast, with little thought for pleasure and relaxation. But the waterfront is the opposite. It is a great place to stroll in the afternoon sun, take in lunch, and people-watch to your heart's content.
Candice Walsh
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Chania, a Venetian Waterfront Town

Chania is a romantic little waterfront town on Crete island, where the buildings are marked with Turkish and Venetian designs. There's not a lot going on, but sometimes all you need to do is grab a coffee at one of the cafes on the water, and take in the town lights over the harbour as the sun goes down. Some points of interest: the Venetian lighthouse, the Naval Museum, and the Archaeological Museum.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30