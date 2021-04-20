Chania, Crete
Venetian Port of Chania, CreteChania is one of the most beautiful cities of the island of Crete. One of the most beautiful corners of the city is the harbour. It was built on the Venetian era. Visitors will find there monuments of both the Venetian and the Ottoman history. The harbor was constructed by the Venetians at around 1350. Apart from the monuments to be seen by visiting the Venetian Harbour in Chania, you will find along many restaurants, cafes and bars. The area is very lively and crowded day and night.
Sandals
There are lots of leather and ceramic stands sold in the back streets in the old section of Chania.
street art
Cheeky stencil art found throughout the streets of Chania on the northeastern side of Crete.
This Landscape Is Stunning
Traveling almost 2 hours by car from Heraklion or by plane from all over the country, here comes Chania. This is the 2nd largest city in Crete. I've been there many times but the best place I have ever visited is the place called "Balos" which has one of the most beautiful beaches in the whole world. You may need more than 2 hours to get there from the center of the city by car or busses, but trust me, it's worth it. The most clear & blue water you have ever seen. Relaxing under the sun & drinking fresh coctails on the beach could be the ideal plan for someone who needs some rest from the stressful daily routine. Enjoy & rest.
Multi-cultural Chania
From our room at the Pandora Suites, we had this view of the old Turkish hammam in this Venetian port.
Relaxing afternoon in Chania
If you find yourself in the city of Chania, on the island of Crete in Greece, the waterfront is the place to be! The other parts of the city are modern and fast, with little thought for pleasure and relaxation. But the waterfront is the opposite. It is a great place to stroll in the afternoon sun, take in lunch, and people-watch to your heart's content.
Chania, a Venetian Waterfront Town
Chania is a romantic little waterfront town on Crete island, where the buildings are marked with Turkish and Venetian designs. There's not a lot going on, but sometimes all you need to do is grab a coffee at one of the cafes on the water, and take in the town lights over the harbour as the sun goes down. Some points of interest: the Venetian lighthouse, the Naval Museum, and the Archaeological Museum.