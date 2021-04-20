Chania, Crete

This Landscape Is Stunning

Traveling almost 2 hours by car from Heraklion or by plane from all over the country, here comes Chania. This is the 2nd largest city in Crete. I've been there many times but the best place I have ever visited is the place called "Balos" which has one of the most beautiful beaches in the whole world. You may need more than 2 hours to get there from the center of the city by car or busses, but trust me, it's worth it. The most clear & blue water you have ever seen. Relaxing under the sun & drinking fresh coctails on the beach could be the ideal plan for someone who needs some rest from the stressful daily routine. Enjoy & rest.