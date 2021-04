Casa Estudio Luis Barragán

Luis Barragán was the preeminent modernist Mexican architect. Sometimes characterized as the Frank Lloyd Wright of Mexico, he was the second winner of the Pritzker Prize. Active in Mexico City and Guadalajara, there are a number of significant buildings in Mexico City that can be visited. The Barragán House, his own house in Tacubaya, a close-in neighborhood of Mexico City, is now a museum. It was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site and is open for tours. The Tlalpan Chapel is part of a Franciscan convent in Tlalpan, another zone of Mexico City. A stunning example of modernist use of light and color in the service of religion, the site is also open to the public. Through the services of Monica Yris, who has a tour business in Mexico City, Mexitli Tours (www.mexitli.com), my wife and I were able to arrange visits to Casa Gilardi, a private residence in Tacubaya, Casa Eduardo Prieto Lopez, a private residence that was part of the Jardines del Pedregal, an influential subdivision developed by Barragán and San Cristobal Stable (pictured) in Los Clubes, another development just outside the city. Monica took care of the logistics and drove us between sites. These visits afforded us an opportunity to experience firsthand, and intimately, truly astonishing and historically significant modernist architecture.