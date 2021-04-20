Casa Estudio Luis Barragán

Casa Luis Barragán, Mexico City

Don’t let the concrete exterior fool you. Casa Luis Barragán, the midcentury home and studio of the Pritzker Prize–winning architect Luis Barragán, emphasizes natural light, bright color, and striking contrasts. Inspired by his travels in Europe and Morocco and by the work of designers Le Corbusier and Ferdinand Bac, the home became a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2004. Reservations required.