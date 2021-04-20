Be Part of the Art

The brainchild of multiple artists collectively know as Ant Farm, Cadillac Ranch is an art installation/sculpture that consists of 10 up-ended and partially buried vintage Cadillacs. It was funded by Amarillo businessman Stanley Marsh III in 1974 and remained on his property just outside of Amarillo, TX until 1997 at which time it was moved a few miles down the road to it's current location. While technically still located on his private property, it's proximity to the freeway and a perpetually unlocked gate point to an "all are welcome" attitude.



Anyone with an itchy trigger finger and a can or two of spray paint can leave their mark on this piece of American history. Few places exist that actively encourage participation in the defacing of works of art. A true anomaly, Cadillac Ranch does just that. Those who are present and participating exude an air of guilty pleasure as they step from car to car, shaking and rattling their cans of paint while looking for the perfect place to leave their mark.



By all means, don't be shy. Get in there and start spraying. Be sure to snap a photo of your masterpiece as soon as you finish though. Chances are that within minutes of you leaving your contribution will disappear under a fresh layer of paint by the smiling vandal that's right behind you.