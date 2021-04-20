The Big Texan 7701 Interstate 40

Get stuck into a steak at the Big Texan Walking into the Big Texan Steak Ranch, it's not its subtlety you'll be overwhelmed by. This is a restaurant unashamed of its theme, and its theme is: COWS. But if you can stomach the fake-y saloon style, it's worth it. Because the steaks are just as big, rich and toothsome as they promise. They also come adorned with a jalapeno the size of a bell pepper (don't be mistaken though - these things have some serious fire). If you're driving the interstate, you'll have been promised the "free" 72oz steak for many miles. We didn't see anyone attempt it (you have to finish the steak - and the rest of the dinner - in an hour to get it free) but I don't see why you would. The fillet was perfectly filling, and washed down with some pretty decent ale. Which we drank from a souvenir plastic boot. Like I said - you don't come here for nuance or sophistication. You come here for the beef.