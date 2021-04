Midnight Rodeo 4400 S Georgia St, Amarillo, TX 79110, USA

These Boots Were Made for Dancing At the Midnight Rodeo in Amarillo, TX, cowboys and cowgirls swig Shiner Bock, tip their Stetsons till all hours and leave everything on the dance floor or their name isn't, well, Buck or Chick or something cool like that. Some of the finest moves and tightest jeans around.