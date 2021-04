Australasia's Tallest Waterfall

Located on New Zealand 's South Island, Browne Falls is the tallest waterfall in Australasia. And beyond the impressive drop it makes – the waterfall though narrow rushes down some 2,743ft from its source – it is the view that really takes the cake here. For Browne Fall's source is none other than the top the South Island's most impressive fjord, Doubtful Sound making for a wildly spectacular backdrop.