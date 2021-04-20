Breakfast at Bomti's

Where are you going?
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
No one gets moving too early in this scorching city, so you are likely to enjoy brunch (and occasionally dinner) at Bomti’s. A mainstay of the Kolkata intellectual community, Surajit “Bomti” Iyengar serves authentic Bengali meals in his elegant heritage home. He also offers personalized tours of hidden Kolkata.
91/(0) 98-3131-4990, bomtiyengar@yahoo.com. This appeared in the October 2013 issue. Read Eric Weiner's feature on creative Kolkata.
By Eric Weiner , AFAR Contributor

