Breakfast at Bomti's, Kolkata

No one gets moving too early in this scorching city, so you are likely to enjoy brunch (and occasionally dinner) at Bomti’s. A mainstay of the Kolkata intellectual community, Surajit “Bomti” Iyengar serves authentic Bengali meals in his elegant heritage home. He also offers personalized tours of hidden Kolkata.91/(0) 98-3131-4990, bomtiyengar@yahoo.com. This appeared in the October 2013 issue. Read Eric Weiner's feature on creative Kolkata.