Borobudur Borobudur, Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia

Borobudur Temple The Borobudur temple, located 40km north-west of Yogyakarta in Indonesia, is the largest Buddhist temple in the world. It's made up of several levels and right at the top are these bell-shaped stupas, each containing a statue inside.



The place is always crowded with visitors, including local children on school trips. But it's definitely a place to visit, especially since it's a UNESCO World Heritage Site.