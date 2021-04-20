Bora Bora Pearl Beach Resort & Spa
Situated on the eastern coast of Motu Tevairoa, with magnificent views of Mount Otemanu in the distance, this private beach resort features 80 rooms and villas, ranging from garden villas with thatched roofs and their own private gardens with plunge pools to gorgeous overwater bungalows with private decks and direct access to the lagoon below. The property’s out-of-the-way location attracts a lot of people who want to escape the more active, touristy parts of mainland Bora Bora, with lots of relaxation options right on the property, including a garden spa specializing in Polynesian treatments and massages. For those who do want to get out and about, the resort offers a large range of activities both inside and out of the lagoon, from helicopter tours to helmet dives (in which travelers don weighted helmets pumped full of oxygen and descend into the waters below) to encounters with sharks and rays.