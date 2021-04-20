Berlin Wall Memorial

Mauerweg | Berlin Wall Trail

The Berlin Wall Trail opened in 2004 after a long campaign by the Green Party to turn the former patrol roads used by East Germany’s border guards into a recreational and historical trail for hikers and cyclists. Dotted with information boards and memorial sites along its 100-mile length, the trail cost more than $10 million to create but is one of Europe’s most distinctive trails. Marked by double rows of cobblestones and gray-and-white signs, it crosses the city center and beyond, heading into scenic countryside and passing alongside lakes and through parks. Check the website for suggestions on how to walk it in stages using the S-Bahn system.