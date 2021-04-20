Bastei Bridge
Bastei BridgeLocated less than an hour from Dresden in Saxon-Switzerland National Park, the Bastei is a jagged outcropping of sandstone rocks that once served as the foundation for Neurathen Castle. While the castle is mostly gone now, its bridge (known locally as Basteibrücke) remains one of the park’s major highlights. Initially made of wood but rebuilt with stone, it clocks in at 250 feet and leads directly to the castle ruins, offering peerless views of the Elbe Sandstone Mountains, the Elbe River, and the Königstein Fortress. For a small entrance fee, visitors can walk its length, then refuel at the Panorama Restaurant on the other end. Active travelers may even want to attempt the Golden Triangle hike between the Bastei, Wehlen, and Kurort Rathen, which also passes the ruins of Stadt Wehlen Castle.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago
The Grand Canyon of Germany
Bastei has become the most popular day trip destination in Saxon Switzerland. To me it looks like a very green Grand Canyon. From a height of 194m you can enjoy the picturesque panorama and view the miniature villages on the Elbe River. At the start of the bridge you can enjoy a meal in the Panorama restaurant and have a good night sleep in the luxurious Bastei Berghotel.