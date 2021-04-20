Where are you going?
Barangaroo

Hickson Rd, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9255 1700
Barangaroo Barangaroo Australia

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 12am

Barangaroo

An Aboriginal territory turned shipping port between the Rocks district and King Street Wharf has been transformed into a harborfront reserve, modeled after what the headland may have looked like before Europeans arrived. It’s a great area for a walk or a picnic as well as for special events. And the surrounding area is home to dozens of new bars and restaurants. The seafood-centric Cirrus is run by the award-winning Bentley Restaurant team, and 12-Micron celebrates Australian produce through a menu organized around the elements. Early birds flock to cult favorites Micro by Coffee Alchemy and Bourke Street Bakery, while the after-work crowd unwinds at Sydney’s first vermouth bar, Banksii; the tropical rooftop Untied; and Smoke bar, on the top level of Barangaroo House.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

