Dining at the Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru

Kaafu Atoll, North Male Atoll, Maldives
Website
| +960 664-3147
Offering something more immersive than classic resort dining, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has a four-course menu that can be served right on the beach. Watch a chef prepare your gourmet Maldivian lobster dinner right in front of you while you listen to the soothing sounds of waves lapping at the shoreline and enjoying the fresh sea air. Alternatively, choose the Sharkpoint option and tuck into sea scallops and lobster on a secluded stretch of sand. For a dose of culture, head to the open-air Naiboli Bar on a Friday night and take in a traditional bodu beru performance on the beach.
Judy Guffey
almost 7 years ago

Barefoot dining

After savoring the beautiful water surrounding the island...night falls and dinner is underway in a restaurant with sand as the floor....my kind of eating. Don't get me wrong. No torn t-shirts or shorts....people recognize this is a special place....but NO SHOES NEEDED. Loved wiggling my toes in the sand while I ate dinner.

