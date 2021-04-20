Dining at the Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru Kaafu Atoll, North Male Atoll, Maldives

Photo courtesy of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru Offering something more immersive than classic resort dining, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has a four-course menu that can be served right on the beach. Watch a chef prepare your gourmet Maldivian lobster dinner right in front of you while you listen to the soothing sounds of waves lapping at the shoreline and enjoying the fresh sea air. Alternatively, choose the Sharkpoint option and tuck into sea scallops and lobster on a secluded stretch of sand. For a dose of culture, head to the open-air Naiboli Bar on a Friday night and take in a traditional bodu beru performance on the beach.