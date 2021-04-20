Where are you going?
Bambolini Seller, Sidi Bou Said

If you make it up to Sidi Bou Said (a small blue-and-white 'village' near Carthage), make sure you stop at the bambolini seller to snag a piping hot sugar-coated doughnut. While the 'village' is somewhat of a tourist trap (i mean, i lost count of the number of sellers selling the identical ceramic wares), the doughnuts make the climb worth it (as do some of the lovely sea-views from the top).
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

over 6 years ago

