An Riasc
Caherdorgan South, Dingle, Co. Kerry, V92 Y028, Ireland
| +353 66 915 5333
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 8pm
Rock Stacking at An Riasc, BallyferriterAn archaeological site of some renown (I have yet to uncover which type of renown this is specifically), An Riasc is basically a giant circle of stones with an ancient Celtic cross in the center. No pub, no Guinness, no bacon and cabbage. Nothing but a couple of old fellas excavating stones, day after day, in the Irish countryside.
An oratory, shrine, garden, burial ground, and corn kiln used to occupy the site in the 6th Century. All that remain today are the stones - so use your imagination. Have a bit of heart and stop by on your way around the peninsula, and lend these fellas a hand. They'll be glad you did. They might even let you touch the cross (not nearly as disease-addled as the Blarney Stone). The Office of Public Works in in charge of the site, and admission is free.