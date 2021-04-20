Avignon Gourmet Tours
40 Rue Saint-Christophe, 84000 Avignon, France
| +33 6 35 32 08 96
Photo by Nikolay Dimitrov/Shuttertock.com
Tue - Sun 8am - 8pm
Avignon Gourmet ToursLed by local expert Aurélie Gilabert, these gourmet walking tours offer a true taste of Avignon. Meet local artisans and sample regional products on the Taste of Avignon Morning Tour, which takes guests to the most picturesque parts of town to learn about local history and culinary traditions. Over 3.5 hours, you’ll visit everywhere from the town’s oldest bakery to its best artisan chocolate-maker, sampling local delicacies, olive oil, and Châteaneuf-du-Pape wine as you go.
For an even tastier experience, opt for the Food & Wine Day Tour (which travels to Châteaneuf-du-Pape to learn about the local wine), or time your visit to July or August, when Aurélie offers the City and Market Tour (which includes a stop at Les Halles to discover local produce and soak up the French market atmosphere). If you’d rather just see the sights, she also does an Avignon Walking Tour, which visits places like the old pedestrian area, the Palais des Papes, and the Pont d’Avignon.