Arve River

74400 Chamonix, France
A River Runs Through It Chamonix France

A River Runs Through It

Fed by Chamonix’s glaciers, the Arve River cuts through Alpine mountains and under the town’s charming bridges, offering not just a screen-saver image but great adventures too. Easy-to-handle airboats provide visitors with wicked entertainment in the river’s whirlpools and rapids and group river rafting means every call, paddle, and shift in position determines how you will navigate the Class II rapids. The silt-laden river flows into Geneva, Switzerland, where it meets the blue Rhône River to produce quite a remarkable contrasting image.
By Simon Willis , AFAR Local Expert

