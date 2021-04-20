Appenzell 9050 Appenzell District, Switzerland

Winding Road in Appenzell Hiking from Appenzell to Wasserauen, the trail took me through parks, villages, and right through the farmlands of the locals. The day of my hike was overcast and foggy, but when we passed this cluster of farms the sun came out and lit up the grassy fields for my picture. I continued to Wasserauen, where you can take the cableway up to Ebenalp, and the Wildkirchli cave chapel. This area is a mass of intersecting hiking trails, history, and amazing alpine scenery.