My friend Brad & I took a train from Zurich to Appenzell. He told me about a brewery there that’s been around for five generations. We walked through the 0-degree windchill on snow-packed streets, and finally found our way to Appenzeller Bier. Much to our dismay, the establishment was closed. But as we were peering through the front door, a cordial young lady named Kathrin unlocked the door and said, “we are closed, but if you’d like to come in and take a look, I’d be happy to let you in – just don’t tell anyone!” (apparently, there was a private tasting being held in the dining area of the shop). Not only did Kathrin let us in, she gave us a tour! As Brad & I were leaving, we noticed several sleighs near the entrance. “Wow, they really did a great job of staging the place,” thinking the sleighs were there as props. As we were walking to lunch, we saw a group of people sleighing down the streets – this was the group we saw doing the private tasting! The Swiss are serious about their snow transportation! You can see more photos on my blog at http://stevecookmedia.com/appenzeller-bier/