Apis Restaurant & Apiary
Some of the most thoughtful and refined cooking in Austin
doesn’t actually take place in the city but out in the small town of Spicewood. Head out to the almost–Hill Country town for cured fish, a charcuterie menu sourced from a ranch that supplies the restaurant with wild boar, and a dessert and cocktail program that utilizes the bees from Apis’s namesake apiary. That honey is also used in making the savory portion of the menu, its golden glaze lacquering aged Rohan duck. (Apis is located beside its sibling, Pizzeria Sorellina, which specializes in puffed and charred pizzas made with locally milled grains.)