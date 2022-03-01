Where are you going?
Apis Restaurant & Apiary

23526 TX-71, Spicewood, TX 78669, USA
| +1 512-436-8918
Apis Restaurant & Apiary Spicewood Texas United States

Wed, Thur 5pm - 8pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 9pm

Some of the most thoughtful and refined cooking in Austin doesn’t actually take place in the city but out in the small town of Spicewood. Head out to the almost–Hill Country town for cured fish, a charcuterie menu sourced from a ranch that supplies the restaurant with wild boar, and a dessert and cocktail program that utilizes the bees from Apis’s namesake apiary. That honey is also used in making the savory portion of the menu, its golden glaze lacquering aged Rohan duck. (Apis is located beside its sibling, Pizzeria Sorellina, which specializes in puffed and charred pizzas made with locally milled grains.)
By Matthew Odam , AFAR Local Expert

