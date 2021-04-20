Alone

The tours are pretty crowded inside Antelope Canyon. They bring people in every hour so if you are looking to be alone with just your camera booking a photo tour is recommended. I did not do any research before so I did not know that it was possible to take photo tours. Not that there was time for that but it's nice to know in advance what they offer. I was able to take this shot only because I got a bit in front of the tour guide and was fast enough to take it before the first tour came back.