Antalya

Antalya, Turkey
When in Turkey, drink ... Mariachi beer???

If you're a beer lover like me, a (minor) highlight of traveling the world is sampling the local beers and ales. Depending upon your destination, you may have dozens of choices, or a limited few. When visiting Turkey, you'll most likely be offered one or two options: the ubiquitous Efes Pilsen (pilsner) or Efes Dark. Both are worthy drinks. However, if you do some exploring on your own (in this case, visiting a local supermarket, one of my travel rituals), you may discover ... Mariachi beer ?? Why, that would be like ... finding a ... baklava bakery in Mexico? Despite the incongruity, I was eager to try something different. I remember thinking, this may be my only chance to try agave-flavored beer. It was a good call, purchasing that six-pack. I later learned this brand is brewed in Turkey by Efes Beverage Group. Of course!
By Sue Manuel , AFAR Local Expert

