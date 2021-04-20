Andrew Fairlie
One of the only restaurants in Scotland to hold two Michelin stars, Andrew Fairlie combines the very best of Scottish and French cooking. The restaurant’s eponymous chef sadly passed away in early 2019 after a long battle with brain cancer, but his expert staff carries on his legacy, continuing to offer the same exquisite food and unrivaled service. Housed in the five-star Gleneagles Hotel in Auchterarder, the restaurant is known for such distinctive dishes as house-smoked Scottish lobster, Perthshire roe deer, and wild-mushroom-and-truffle ravioli, paired with premier wines like Krug Grand Cuvée, Nuits-Saint-Georges, and Barbaresco. Dinner here is a real treat, if an expensive one.