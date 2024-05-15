HomeTravel GuidesGreeceΚρανίδι

AmanZoe

Agios Panteleimonas, Κρανίδι 213 00, Greece
https://www.aman.com/resorts/amanzoe
Robert Rieger/Amanzoe

Amanzoe, Porto Heli

Amanzoe, Porto Heli

Amanzoe, Porto Heli

Amanzoe, Porto Heli

Amanzoe was one of the first ultra-luxury resorts by a global brand in Greece when it opened back in 2012 in pretty Porto Heli, on the east coast of the Peloponnese. Since then, it has become a much-loved retreat with monumental architecture, all soaring columns and vast expanses of marble that call to mind Greece’s ancient heritage sites.

The resort’s beach club has four pools, cabanas, a Japanese restaurant, and a seaside spa, and it’s from here that water sports and island-hopping cruises set sail. Lavish guest rooms are divided into either pavilion accommodations or larger villas, all with private pools. The most lavish of all is the Ed Tuttle- and Marios Angelopoulos-designed Villa 20, which doubled as Miles Bron’s island home in British murder mystery Glass Onion; it includes 9 bedrooms, 11 pools, a private spa, 2 barbecue areas, and its own Greek taverna.

Holistic Health (and Luxury) in the Peloponnese

Situated on a seaside promontory, Amanzo’e opens for its first full season in March. The spa draws upon Hippocrates’s holistic health formula of exercise, massage, and bathing in the sea. From $1,423. 30/275-477-2888. This appeared in the January/February 2013 issue.

Amanzoe, Porto Heli

The road to Amanzoe, one of the country’s most exclusive resorts, is a bumpy dirt track that cuts through fields of high grass and wildflowers. Finally arriving is like finding a hidden, modern Acropolis or a design perfectionist’s version of heaven. Perched on a cliff over the Aegean, the lobby and public spaces are spread among two expansive, templelike structures of soaring marble columns (there are over 550 of them, double that of the Acropolis) and opensided hallways. Marble courtyards shaded by old, crooked olive trees embrace hypnotic shallow pools that reflect blue skies and the rare cloud that silently glides by. Another templelike building next door is home to a 1,400squaremeter spa and a gym; on one side, a swimming pool is surrounded by lounge chairs and an open-sided café. The pièces de résistance are the suites: 210squaremeter freestanding “pavilions” sculpted out of local marble, with high ceilings, a spacious bedroom and living room, generous bathrooms for both him and her, and a private terrace with plunge pool surrounded by herb gardens and olive trees.

