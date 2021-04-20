The Altos de Chavón School of Design

I heard about this school years ago, when I studied design in the UK. An Israeli classmate had studied art at Altos de Chavón and wouldn't stop talking about the experience. I'd forgotten about 'the art school in the jungle', until I stumbled on campus a while back. This place is unreal, and I can imagine how magical it must be to take some time out and be creative in such stunning, secluded surroundings. I probably wouldn't shut up about that either! The Altos de Chavón School of Design is associated with Parsons School of Design and offers a number of different programs in graphic design, fashion design, interior design, architecture, photography, and visual arts. An impressive collection of visiting luminaries has taught here over the years, among them fashion designers Oscar de la Renta, Nicole Miller, and Donna Karan. Even if you're not ready to enroll, a visit is inspiring. The grounds alone are stunning, and of course there's art at every turn. Take your time, meet the students, and see what they're working on.