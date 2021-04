While traveling in Spain , we decided to visit GrenadaOne of our tours was the historic Alhambra,the amazingly beautiful 9th century fortress.The Alhambra is on a hill that overlooks the city of Grenada. It was originally an Islamic fortress and in the 13th century it became the royal residence.The interior and exterior have intricate Arabic designs in geometric patterns, columns, arches, and painted tiles. The colors of red, blue, and yellow were used.My favorite site was the Patio of the Lions which was the area of the private rooms of the royal family.There were awesome designs in the rooms. The fountain was large and had an alabaster bowl surrounded by twelve marble lions that spewed water from their mouths.The off-white columns and arches in the rooms and the courtyard looked like lace and were gorgeous and impressive.The Generalife (14th century) is one of the buildings connected to the Alhambra.Also check out the Baths, and the Justice Gate -the original entrance gate to the Alhambra.We were in the Alhambra for 3 hours. This tour was definitely an historic and important attraction in Spain . The history of the Muslim rule, and then Spanish rule (Ferdinand and Isabella) from 1492 (when they chased out the Muslims), is part of the rich history of Spain and Grenada.Tickets can be bought at the Alhambra or the Caixa Bank. Or ask your Travel Agent to see about it.For info: www.andalucia.com/cities/granada.alhamhistory.htm