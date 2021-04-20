Night Tour Magic at the Alhambra

The night tour of the palace is phenomenal. Less people, no flash photography and all the sounds (of the footsteps and the fountains) are heightened. When I went back to see the rest of the grounds the next day, during sunlight hours, I was somehow less impressed. It's just that the night visit was so special and such an intimate connection to one of the world's wonders, it made it hard to beat.



There are two kinds of night visits, the night visit around the palaces and the night visit around the gardens. Since each visit happens at the same time, you'll have to choose which one interests you the most (both are beautiful when illuminated at night, but there is just something special about the Palacios Nazaries at night. I bought my tickets several weeks in advance, since I'd read in many a guide book that same day tickets are usually never available. The average daily visitor count here is between 6,000 and 7,000 people.



Since this is Spain, you can start your visit as late as 11:30 PM and have time to slowly walk through, enjoying every second.