You May Be Served by a Robot in This Japanese Airport

Another month, another group of robots taking on service jobs in the travel industry.

Last year we reported about hotels deploying robots to handle basic concierge and room-service tasks. More recently, according to CNET, robots were put to work in an airport, as well—cleaning detritus from restaurants and food courts, serving drinks, and providing directions to travelers.

The robots, part of the HOSPI line from Panasonic, were the centerpiece of a five-day trial at Narita International Airport in Chiba, Japan.

An article in Recode said that as part of a separate trial, the bots also were deployed at the adjacent ANA Crowne Plaza Narita Hotel.

Standing just under five feet tall, the HOSPI robot looks like a cross between R2D2 and a Simplehuman garbage pail—sleek body, no neck, two arms, and a screen for a head. The robots can use their arms to grasp and transport items with ease. The screen communicates in two languages—Japanese and English.

The robots originally were developed to be used in the health care industry, to deliver drugs around hospitals. Late last year, when some of Japan’s airports began experiencing labor shortages, officials decided to try the robots as a way to solve the problem efficiently.