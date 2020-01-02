You Could Get Paid to Move to This Idyllic U.S. State in 2020

The land of lakes, hiking trails, ski slopes, maple syrup, and of course, Ben & Jerry’s, is hoping to grow its workforce in 2020—and to do so it’s making an enticing offer to anyone who decides to relocate in the new year.

As part of the New Worker Relocation Grant Program, which was authorized by the Vermont legislature and signed into law by Governor Phil Scott, the local goverment is offering up to $7,500 to individuals who move to the Green Mountain State on or after January 1. The lucky recipients of this hefty reimbursement can use the funds to cover various moving costs such as lease deposits, first month’s rent, company hires or equipment rentals, shipping, and even the closing costs for a primary residence. There’s only one condition: To qualify for the grant, you must first secure a full-time job from a Vermont-based employer.

Applications for the relocation grant will go live on Think Vermont’s website on January 13. All applicants are required to include a copy of a valid Vermont-issued driver’s license or identification card, as well as two documents that provide proof of full-time residency, such as a housing lease or contract, a utility bill (with the service address listed), a property tax bill, or documentation of homeowner’s or renter’s insurance.