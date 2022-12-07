You Can Soon Stay in Hobbiton From The Lord of the Rings—if You’re Quick

One may not simply walk into Mordor, but for a short time only, fans of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit may be able to book a stay at the original Hobbiton set.

It’s been possible to visit the set location, found on the rolling hills of a 2,500-acre working farm in Matamata, Waikato, New Zealand, since 2002. However, this will mark the first time guests will be able to overnight there. Airbnb is offering the one-of-a-kind experience in the Shire to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

Visitors have been allowed onto the Hobbiton set since 2002 but only during daylight hours. Courtesy of Airbnb

“For more than two decades, we’ve welcomed millions of passionate fans to the Hobbiton Movie Set, but never before has anyone had the opportunity to spend a night in Middle-earth,” said host Russel Alexander in a press release. “I am delighted to share the beauty of my family’s farm and pleased to be hosting this iconic location on Airbnb for fans from around the world.”

Guests will have access to 44 Hobbit Holes, the Millhouse (where they will stay), and the Green Dragon Inn, where there will be an evening banquet fit for a Baggins or a Took featuring beef and ale stew, whole roast chicken, freshly baked breads, and plenty of ale (plus Second Breakfast and Elevenses served daily). They’ll also get a behind-the-scenes private tour of the set.

The two rooms available for the overnight stay are in the Millhouse. Courtesy of Airbnb

How to book a stay in Hobbiton

There are just three overnight stays (of two nights each) available for booking. They cost 10 New Zealand dollars (just over US$6) per night—in honor of the 10th anniversary of the first movie in The Hobbit trilogy. They’ll take place on March 2–4, March 9–11, and March 16–18, 2023.

To book, potential guests will need to be at the ready on December 13 at 9 p.m. GMT when the listing opens at airbnb.com/hobbiton. There’s a maximum occupancy of four people (two bedrooms will be configured for the stay), and those lucky enough to score the precious experience are responsible for their own transportation to Auckland, New Zealand (though round-trip car transportation will be provided for the two-hour drive between the airport and Hobbiton).