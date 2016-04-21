Yes, You Can Travel to Georgia

Georgia—the country, not the state—may seem like an intimidating travel destination, but the truth is that it's a surprisingly easy place to explore. Not only is getting there relatively straightforward, but local drivers found through travel outfitters can make language barriers and winding roads a non-issue. If you're ready to book your Georgian adventure, here's what you should know:

GETTING THERE

Good news: A visa is not required for U.S. citizens. The most convenient option for flying to Tbilisi International Airport is with Turkish Airlines, which has flights from several U.S. hubs via Istanbul (where you can often get a stopover at no extra cost).

GETTING AROUND

While you can tour the country by bus or rent a car from Avis or Europcar, it's a better idea to book a driver through a reliable outfitter. The mountain roads are steep, the local drivers unpredictable, and the wine plentiful. Plus, most visitors find Georgian, which has no roots in any language spoken outside of the area, impenetrable—and Russian is more commonly used as a second language than English is, especially among people over 30.