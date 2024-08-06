How to Protect Yourself From Hidden Cameras in Vacation Rentals

In April, Airbnb implemented a global ban on security cameras inside rented units. The move followed a March 11 announcement of the upcoming rule, in which the company stated its goal “to continue to prioritize the privacy of our community.”

The ban stipulated that security cameras would no longer be permitted inside listings, “regardless of their location, purpose, or prior disclosure.” Airbnb, which implemented its policy after other short-term rental platforms including Booking.com and VRBO already had their own bans in place, claimed it was “expected to impact a smaller subset of listings on the platform.” (However, outdoor security cameras, such as doorbell cameras, are permitted if they are disclosed to guests prior to booking, and they do not infringe on outdoor areas with a greater expectation of privacy, such as saunas or outdoor showers, according to the policy.)

But even with the new rule now in effect, there’s no guarantee all hosts are complying. In fact, a recent CNN investigation claims Airbnb’s corporate strategies have been focused on preventing short-term rental market regulation—and not on guests’ safety and privacy. It’s important to note, however, that the cases highlighted in CNN’s investigation took place before the April 30 ban was implemented. An Airbnb spokesperson told Afar that the presence of hidden cameras in units is “exceptionally rare.”

Nonetheless, since rare doesn’t mean nonexistent, it’s important to understand what steps to take should you happen to discover a camera where it shouldn’t belong in your next rental property. Here’s what to know to protect your privacy.

What to do if you find a camera in your rental property

If you find a hidden camera in your vacation rental unit, “Do not approach or talk to the [property] owner about it,” says Seamus Nally, CEO of TurboTenant, a rental property management tool. Nally recommends documenting the evidence with photos of the camera (or cameras!) you come across in the rental, then “collect your things and leave the unit.”

Corey Birnstengel, Security.org’s home security technology expert, advises protecting your personal safety first and foremost. This might mean leaving the property, says Birnstengel, who adds that you should only take photos or videos of the camera(s) as evidence if you feel safe doing so. Note that you may be recorded while taking pictures, which could compromise your safety in certain circumstances, Birnstengel says.

And keep in mind that, according to Airbnb’s policy, cameras are not allowed inside rental units—even if they are turned off. (However, smart home devices, such as Alexa, are still permitted, though Airbnb encourages hosts to notify guests about their presence in advance and give guests the option of turning them off.)

If you do find a camera, whether it’s turned on or not, Birnstengel suggests filing a complaint with whichever rental platform you’re using and sharing any evidence you’ve managed to collect. Airbnb’s 24/7 emergency services center, which connects to local emergency services (particularly useful if you’re overseas and don’t know the equivalent of the country’s 911), is available no matter where you are in the world.

The Airbnb spokesperson told Afar that the health and safety of guests is a priority and relocation assistance and/or a refund are possible for guests who feel unsafe in a rental for whatever reason, including unwittingly being recorded. Of course, guests must follow the process for obtaining a refund, but Airbnb maintains that “the support is there.”

In the event local authorities are contacted, Airbnb will cooperate with the investigation and do what it can to assist, even removing hosts for delinquent behavior when appropriate, according to the Airbnb spokesperson.

Steps to take after checking in

As a first step toward staying safe and having some peace of mind, always check the premises when you arrive. Birnstengel notes that hidden cameras “can be sneaky and show up in all sorts of places, so be sure to check holes and gaps in walls, vents, screw holes, and wall outlets.”

He adds, “Keep an eye out for smoke alarms placed directly above a bed or USB chargers that seem out of place.” And before you write off hidden cameras in stuffed animals as a technique straight out of Hollywood, it’s wise to take a closer look. “You can also check mirrors too as some might be a two-way and hiding a camera behind them,” says Birnstengel.

It’s worth noting, however, that sometimes guests are wrong, like a Canadian woman who in 2023 reported a suspected camera in a wall socket in her Airbnb rental. After a police investigation, it was found to be a plug socket.

You can also check to see if the camera is turned on, as indicator lights are a tell-tale sign the device is working—and watching you. If you’re not overly concerned and don’t want to deal with the hassle of relocating, contact the vacation rental company to report the problem and cover the device with a towel or blanket.

One final word of caution if you do find a camera: “Assume there are other cameras nearby, so don’t say or do anything you would not want to be recorded,” Birnstengel advises.