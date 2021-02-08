Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News

Vaccinated Travelers Will Be Able to Move Freely Between Greece and Israel

By Associated Press

Feb 8, 2021

There will be no restrictions for travel to Greece from Israel for those who have been inoculated.

Photo by Shutterstock

Those with COVID-19 vaccination certificates will be able to move between the two countries “without limitations, no self-isolation, nothing.”

Israeli and Greek officials agreed Monday to clear the way for vaccinated tourists to travel between their Mediterranean nations in a bid to boost their economies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the agreement in Jerusalem on Monday. The deal is designed to allow tourists with vaccination certificates to move between the countries “without any limitations, no self-isolation, nothing,” Netanyahu said at a press conference.

Both economies have large sectors devoted to tourism, an industry devastated by travel restrictions during the 11-month pandemic.

The announcement comes at a time of tough new travel restrictions elsewhere around the world as governments grapple with variants of the virus.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization says international arrivals fell 74 percent last year, wiping out $1.3 trillion in revenue and putting up to 120 million jobs at risk. A UNWTO expert panel had a mixed outlook for 2021, with 45 percent expecting a better year, 25 percent no change, and 30 percent a worse one.

