Everything You Need To Know About Lufthansa Allegris’ New Business Class Cabins

The much-anticipated Lufthansa Allegris has finally landed and with it a new, potentially era-defining, level of personalization, luxury, and accessibility for airline passengers. Every cabin class has been overhauled as part of this new product, from Economy Class all the way through to its First Class Suite.

There’s one cabin that really turns heads, however, and that’s Business Class. Here, Lufthansa has gone the extra mile to ensure there’s a seat to satisfy travelers’ every desire. Five types of seats provide passengers with more options than ever before, featuring extra-long legroom, increased privacy, and serious levels of space. Chest-high walls and sliding doors come as standard, providing each option with a suite-like feel and additional comfort. Add to that the ability to highly customize your environment (including seat heating and cooling), a 4K screen, a revamped on-board menu, and more, and Lufthansa Allegris is taking passengers to new heights of air travel. Lufthansa Allegris will continue to roll out on Lufthansa with all long-haul flights due to be upgraded by 2027, and 80 new Allegris-equipped aircraft set to be added to the fleet.

What are the new Business Class seat options on Lufthansa Allegris?

No other airline offers as many seat choices as Lufthansa’s Allegris. Courtesy of Lufthansa Group

For frequent flyers and once-a-year holidaymakers alike, comfort when flying is paramount in any journey involving air travel. The amount of legroom, privacy, and space can make all the difference in flight, which is why Lufthansa specifically addressed these issues in their upgraded Business Class cabins. Let’s explore each of the new seat options’ primary features.

The Business Class Classic Seat set the tone. Providing guests with direct aisle access, these seats also come with ample storage space and enhanced privacy thanks to a nearly four-foot-tall seat shell. The last row in the cabin consists of two individual window seats and two inner seats that transform into a double seat using a retracting central partition—one of this category’s best assets for those traveling with a companion.

Some Business Class Classic Suites in the aisle are ideal for couples traveling together, as the dividing wall retracts to create a double suite. Courtesy of Lufthansa Group

The Business Class Extra Space Seat sits in the center of the cabin and offers more room to work, as well as additional shelves and storage options. This choice is ideal for those wanting more privacy.

For those looking to sleep or simply stretch out, opt for Allegris’ new Business Class Extra Long Bed Seat. While all of Allegris’ Business Class seats are at least six feet, this seat class has a generous seven-foot-long chaise.

Lufthansa Allegris’ new Business Class Privacy Seats offer more seclusion than ever. Courtesy of Lufthansa Group

Consider the Business Class Privacy Seat for passengers who want a window seat and more distance from the aisle for more privacy, along with more room for storage. You can also book a baby bassinet for Business Class Privacy Seats in the last row.

For those seeking maximum privacy, all Business Class Suite Seats feature closable doors, higher partitions, and more space and storage. These first-row seats have personal wardrobes and minibars too, and adjoining single suites convert into a double suite with a flexible partition.

A personalized flying experience

Allegris’ technology makes watching in-flight entertainment an immersive experience. Courtesy of Lufthansa Group

Once settled in, passengers will find a host of new features at their fingertips designed to make their journey as comfortable and personalized as possible. Conceptualized by long-time Lufthansa design partner Pearson Lloyd, the cabins were eight years in the making.

Environmental controls allow for minute adjustments in seat temperature (a global first in Business Class) as well as your seat’s air conditioning and ambient lighting levels, all managed with a removable 10-inch tablet. The device can also reconfigure the seating position and firmness, plus control in-flight entertainment.

You can stretch out while enjoying entertainment options in Lufthansa Allegris’ Business Class Extra Long Bed Seat. Courtesy of Lufthansa Group

Films and TV shows play on 4K screens (some of which are as large as 27 inches) and travelers can pair their audio devices via Bluetooth. Combined with noise-canceling headphones, the technology makes in-flight entertainment as near to a cinematic experience as one is likely to get aboard a plane.

Careful consideration went into the smaller details too, such as charging points. A universal power outlet complements USBC, USBA, and AC ports, as well as a separate headphone jack should travelers prefer to use their own. Perhaps most handy is the wireless charging pad, which helps circumvent tech compatibility issues and maintain the cabin’s streamlined aesthetic.

The emphasis on guest comfort throughout the redesign shows in every detail. Seat cushioning itself was rethought, including a shoulder “sink-in” design that allows side sleepers to recline in true comfort. Armrests lower completely when the seat is laid flat, keeping them out of the way and providing added space while resting. Tray tables have greater reach and more flexible positioning, meaning passengers can move about easily, even leaving their seats with ease during meal service.

New in-flight food and beverages

Improvements extend beyond the seats and suites with Lufthansa Allegris. Culinary delights fill new in-flight menus. A crudité-style amuse bouche arrives ahead of the three-course meal, as does a delightful pre-departure aperitif. Called the Avionic and accompanied by a selection of crunchy nuts, the citrus- and herb-infused cocktail features spirits from Ziegler Distillery, a longstanding Lufthansa partner.

Dishes include sesame-crusted ahi tuna, shaved fennel and pistachio salad, and arctic char with panko mustard crust, followed by three different dessert options. Along with every main course, passengers can look forward to fresh rolls baked daily by German baker Axel Schmitt. Developed specifically for Lufthansa, the four different breads were formulated with altitude in mind to optimize flavor and texture for consumption at such heights.

It’s this kind of attention to detail that makes Lufthansa Allegris a top-to-toe reinvention of the flying experience.