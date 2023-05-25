Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  May 25, 2023

United Just Announced 6 New Routes out of This Major Hub

The carrier is also expanding service on 22 existing routes.

United Airlines airplane in flight

United is adding six new flight paths this summer, including two to international destinations.

Courtesy of Unsplash

United this week announced it will be adding nearly three dozen flights, including six new routes, from Denver International Airport (DEN) in the coming months.

During a press event at the Denver hub on Tuesday, United executives explained that the carrier is able to expand its network to and from Denver thanks to a new availability at earlier times and expanded operations at an additional 12 gates, which will bring the total number of United gates at the Denver airport to 90—the most of any airline in Denver.

“Denver is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, and as the Mile High City’s most flown airline, it’s essential that we maintain the most modern infrastructure and fleet to support our local employees and customers and deliver a great experience,” United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement issued to journalists attending the Tuesday press briefing. “Our expansion in Denver will further enable us to connect our customers to destinations across the globe.”

United’s new routes out of Denver include:

  • Asheville, North Carolina, starting September 29
  • Dayton, Ohio, beginning September 29
  • Greensboro, North Carolina, starting September 29
  • Lexington, Kentucky, beginning September 29
  • San Juan, Puerto Rico, starting October 29
  • Montego Bay, Jamaica, beginning November 4

In addition to the new pathways, the carrier is also adding early morning service (most right at 6 a.m. or shortly after) to Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Los Angeles, California; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California, and Seattle, Washington. Linda Jojo, chief customer officer for United, told AFAR it’s a move that’s meant “to give travelers greater flexibility.”
Beyond the new routes and new 6 a.m. departure bank, United will add 13 flights to large markets, such as Austin and Boston. There are also nine markets that will have additional flights, including Honolulu and Santa Fe.

Part of the reason United can offer so many more flights this summer is because of a concourse expansion. Within the past year, United, in conjunction with Denver International Airport, has added 20 new gates (across the A and B concourses) and plans to open another 12 by next summer.

The additional flights and gates are just some of United’s improvements in Denver. United has unveiled a new check-in lobby and a grab-and-go concept called United Club Fly in the past year. At some point this summer, the airline will also open a new lounge in the A Concourse and reopen two revamped clubs in the B Concourse, one of which will be the largest United Club lounge in the nation.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is the associate travel news editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday).
WATCH
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Why You Shouldn’t Put Your Suitcase On the Bed
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Are Packing Cubes Worth It?
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Tips for Flying With Food
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
3 Great Travel Pillows to Buy—Editor Tested & Reviewed
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Does Rolling vs. Folding Clothes Actually Save You Space in Your Suitcase?
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
How Bad is Flying for the Environment, Really?
AFAR Journeys
The iconic Eiffel Tower, situated along the banks of the river Seine.
Journeys: Cruise
Partake in Fun Active Outings Along This Dreamy European River
Mountains and Sea
Journeys: Resorts
This Warm-Weather Destination is a Feast for the Senses
Plan a hiking trip to Joshua Tree National Park and take in the spectacular landscapes.
Journeys: United States
Discover Insider Wineries, Stunning National Parks, and More of This Destination’s Delights
More From AFAR
teenager with yellow suitcase on people mover at airport
Air Travel News
TSA Just Made It Easier for More Families to Use PreCheck
Apple’s New TSA-Approved ID Has Launched—and Is Coming to an Airport Near You
Air Travel News
Apple’s New TSA-Approved ID Has Launched—and Is Coming to an Airport Near You
person running with small wheelie suitcase at airport
Air Travel News
How Early Should You Get to the Airport?
Zermatt, Switzerland. Gornergrat tourist train with waterfall, bridge and Matterhorn. Valais region.
Loyalty + Rewards
AmEx Green Card Relaunches With Best-Ever Welcome Bonus
American Airlines airplane on tarmac
Air Travel News
JetBlue and American Airlines’ Partnership Must End, Judge Rules
Interior shot of Delta Lounge in Minneapolis
Air Travel News
Why We’re Obsessed With the New Delta Lounge in Minneapolis
Load More
Sign Up for Daily Wander
Join over a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.