United Just Announced 6 New Routes out of This Major Hub

United this week announced it will be adding nearly three dozen flights, including six new routes, from Denver International Airport (DEN) in the coming months.

During a press event at the Denver hub on Tuesday, United executives explained that the carrier is able to expand its network to and from Denver thanks to a new availability at earlier times and expanded operations at an additional 12 gates, which will bring the total number of United gates at the Denver airport to 90—the most of any airline in Denver.

“Denver is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, and as the Mile High City’s most flown airline, it’s essential that we maintain the most modern infrastructure and fleet to support our local employees and customers and deliver a great experience,” United CEO Scott Kirby said in a statement issued to journalists attending the Tuesday press briefing. “Our expansion in Denver will further enable us to connect our customers to destinations across the globe.”

United’s new routes out of Denver include:



Asheville, North Carolina, starting September 29

Dayton, Ohio, beginning September 29

Greensboro, North Carolina, starting September 29

Lexington, Kentucky, beginning September 29

San Juan, Puerto Rico, starting October 29

Montego Bay, Jamaica, beginning November 4

In addition to the new pathways, the carrier is also adding early morning service (most right at 6 a.m. or shortly after) to Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Los Angeles, California; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California, and Seattle, Washington. Linda Jojo, chief customer officer for United, told AFAR it’s a move that’s meant “to give travelers greater flexibility.”

Beyond the new routes and new 6 a.m. departure bank, United will add 13 flights to large markets, such as Austin and Boston. There are also nine markets that will have additional flights, including Honolulu and Santa Fe.

Part of the reason United can offer so many more flights this summer is because of a concourse expansion. Within the past year, United, in conjunction with Denver International Airport, has added 20 new gates (across the A and B concourses) and plans to open another 12 by next summer.

The additional flights and gates are just some of United’s improvements in Denver. United has unveiled a new check-in lobby and a grab-and-go concept called United Club Fly in the past year. At some point this summer, the airline will also open a new lounge in the A Concourse and reopen two revamped clubs in the B Concourse, one of which will be the largest United Club lounge in the nation.