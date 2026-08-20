This Scenic Wyoming Valley Is the Perfect Winter Retreat, With Skiing, Sleigh Rides—and a New Flight

For New England skiers and winter travelers, getting to Jackson Hole—the Wyoming valley along the base of the Teton mountains that includes the town of Jackson—will become considerably easier next year. On February 13, 2027, United Airlines will launch its first-ever nonstop flights between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Jackson Hole Airport (JAC).

The Saturday-only service will run through March 20, 2027, connecting Boston and Jackson Hole for six weekends during the heart of ski season. Flights will operate on a 126-seat Boeing 737-700, departing Boston at 10:20 a.m. and arriving in Jackson at 1:45 p.m., with the return flight leaving Jackson at 12:40 p.m. and arriving in Boston at 7:30 p.m.

There’s an extra incentive for skiers: Passengers traveling on the new Boston route will be eligible for a complimentary lift ticket at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (from $339 at the window, but cost varies based on peak days and time of day) and a demo package ($89 to $100) from Jackson Hole Sports in Teton Village—including skis, boots, and poles—on their day of arrival. Travelers will need to show a valid boarding pass or proof of flight purchase; the offer also includes overnight ski storage.

In addition to Boston, United will continue to operate nonstop service to Jackson Hole from all seven of its U.S. hubs, for a total of eight nonstop United routes into Jackson Hole this winter. Along with year-round service from Denver, United’s winter 2026–27 Jackson Hole network includes Chicago O’Hare, Houston Intercontinental, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco, and Washington Dulles.

The new Boston route is part of a broader expansion of United’s East Coast network. The airline recently launched daily nonstop service between Washington Dulles and Orange County/Santa Ana, California, and it will add a new Dulles–Los Cabos route on October 25, along with seasonal service to Liberia, Costa Rica, from December 17 to January 4. United also has seasonal service between Dulles and Jackson Hole on Saturdays from mid-December through March.

What to do in and around Jackson Hole this winter

Visit Jackson Hole’s National Elk Refuge. Photo by Judy Beth Morris/Unsplash

Once you land, there’s plenty to do in Jackson Hole, whether you’re ready to hit the slopes or would rather admire the Tetons from a cozy après setting.

Ski Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

The obvious draw is the snow. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is known for its steep terrain and substantial snowfall, with an annual average of nearly 450 inches of snow at elevations between 6,300 and 10,450 feet. February is historically the snowiest month, making the timing of United’s new service particularly appealing for powder seekers.

Nonskiers can also ride up the Jackson Hole Aerial Tram just over 4,000 feet for sweeping views of the snow-draped mountains.

Go dogsledding

For an alternative way to experience Jackson Hole’s snowy landscape, book a dogsledding excursion with Jackson Hole Iditarod Sled Dog Tours. Full- and half-day trips range from open meadows near Jackson Hole Mountain Resort to longer outings toward Granite Hot Springs (where you’ll get to take a dip).

Take a sleigh ride through the National Elk Refuge

Winter brings thousands of elk down into the National Elk Refuge, and sleigh rides offer visitors the chance to safely see the animals up close. It’s one of the valley’s signature winter experiences and a good option for travelers who want a wildlife encounter.

Go ice skating or snowshoeing

Not a skier or snowboarder? No problem. There are plenty of ways to break a sweat and enjoy the snowy setting, including ice skating, snowshoeing, fat biking, or snowmobiling.

Where to eat and drink in Jackson Hole

Warm up inside at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar in Jackson Town Square, where the barstools are made of actual horse saddles. Photo by Aubrey Odom/Unsplash

Jackson Hole’s dining scene is considerably more varied than the average ski town. For a special-occasion dinner, Snake River Grill is a longtime Town Square institution known for refined American West cooking and a strong wine list. Classic steakhouse Local Restaurant & Bar is another downtown option for oyster shooters, roasted bone marrow, and Black Angus steaks.

If you’re looking for an après-ski party spot, look no further than the Mangy Moose, a raucous bar and restaurant in operation since 1967, for live music, two full bars, and delicious nachos. And in the heart of Jackson Town Square, you can saddle up on a barstool at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar for a drink and some live music.

Where to stay in Jackson Hole

Trailborn Jackson Hole has completely tranformed a former 1970s ski chalet at Jackson Hole’s Snow King Mountain. Courtesy of Trailborn Hotels & Resorts

The Cloudveil

Right on Jackson’s historic Town Square, the Cloudveil is a convenient base for travelers who want easy access to both the slopes (Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is about 20 minutes from town) and restaurants and shopping. The 100-room hotel has a rooftop terrace overlooking the Town Square and Snow King Mountain, an outdoor pool and hot tub, and the Bistro, a European-style restaurant. This winter, guests can also borrow professional Sony A7R V cameras and lenses through the hotel’s new Sony Camera Lending Program, then snag a custom photography map for directions to hotel-recommended spots around Jackson Hole (with suggested camera settings and techniques for newbies).

Faraway Jackson Hole

For a slopeside stay, the newly opened Faraway Jackson Hole sits in Teton Village only a one-minute walk from the lifts, making it particularly convenient for skiers. The hotel opened in June 2026 as the first mountain property from the Faraway brand (stylish boutique hotels in vacation destinations like Nantucket and New York’s Sag Harbor), with 90 rooms and suites, 48 residences, a restaurant and lobby lounge, and a year-round indoor/outdoor pool, hot tub, and sauna.

Hotel Yellowstone

Looking for an adults-only stay? Hotel Yellowstone sits atop East Gros Ventre Butte about 10 minutes from Jackson Town Square. The property has 36 suites, an intimate spa, infinity pool, fitness center, and Olivia’s Restaurant, with breakfast included each morning for hotel guests. Guests must be at least 21 to check in, while travelers ages 18 to 20 can stay with an accompanying guest who is 21 or older. If the name inspires you to visit the nearby Yellowstone National Park, book a winter adventure tour with Yellowstone National Park Lodges.

The Sylvan Lodge

Set on nearly 1,000 acres inside the Snake River Sporting Club (a private luxury resort and residential community), the Sylvan Lodge offers a more secluded alternative about 20 minutes from downtown Jackson. The 38-room property has mountain-view rooms, a 10,000-square-foot spa, and access to on-site winter activities like heli-skiing, complimentary fat bikes and trails, snowshoeing, and horse-drawn sleigh rides.

Trailborn Jackson Hole

The Trailborn brand, part of Marriott’s growing Outdoor Collection, opened the 203-room Trailborn Jackson Hole in May 2026 in the former Snow King Resort Hotel, a vintage chalet-style property dating back to the 1970s. The year-round, ski-in, ski-out hotel is located at the base of Snow King Mountain and features an Old Timer Restaurant & Bar with alpine-inspired dishes and classic cocktails, a more casual bar and café, and an on-site spa, Ember Lily, for post-slopes pampering.