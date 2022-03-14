Uber and Lyft to Add Fuel Surcharge Due to High Price of Gas

Mar 14, 2022
The average prices of gas in the U.S. has risen to $4.33 per gallon, compared to $2.86 at this time last year.
As gas prices increase across the country, ride-sharing companies are introducing temporary fees intended to help lessen the burden on drivers.
On Friday, Uber announced that starting March 16, users will have to pay a fuel surcharge to help offset the strain of higher gas prices for drivers. Depending on their location, riders will now pay an extra $0.45 or $0.55 per trip (and $0.35 or $0.45 more for Uber Eats).
While the new fee is national, there is one exception: New York City. Trips that start within New York City (or orders delivered to customers there) will be excluded. According to Uber, drivers in New York City received a 5.3 percent increase above the city’s mandated minimum earning standard on March 1, which accounts for increased operating costs.
As for the rest of the country, “The surcharges are based off the average trip distance and the increase in gas prices in each state,” Liza Winship, Uber’s head of driver operations for the U.S. and Canada said in a press release. She added that “this is temporary for at least the next 60 days, when we’ll reassess.”
In an online post aimed at drivers, the company said the move is “designed to try and keep earnings [for drivers] consistent during this difficult moment.” According to AAA, on March 14, the national average for gas prices was $4.325 per gallon (the range spans from $3.818, largely in the Midwest, to $5.744 on the West Coast). This time a year ago, the average for regular gas was $2.859. If gas prices continue to rise, it could push workers to decide driving just isn’t worth it financially anymore. If that happens and there are fewer available ride-shares, the cost of rides could further increase.
Lyft has also announced plans to introduce fuel surcharges, although it has not yet stated what those fees would be or when they would go into effect. In a statement shared with AFAR, CJ Macklin, senior communications manager at Lyft, said, “We’ve been closely monitoring rising gas prices and their impact on our driver community. Driver earnings overall remain elevated compared to last year, but given the rapid rise in gas prices, we’ll be asking riders to pay a temporary fuel surcharge, all of which will go to drivers.”
