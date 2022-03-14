Uber and Lyft to Add Fuel Surcharge Due to High Price of Gas

On Friday, Uber announced that starting March 16, users will have to pay a fuel surcharge to help offset the strain of higher gas prices for drivers. Depending on their location, riders will now pay an extra $0.45 or $0.55 per trip (and $0.35 or $0.45 more for Uber Eats).

While the new fee is national, there is one exception: New York City. Trips that start within New York City (or orders delivered to customers there) will be excluded. According to Uber, drivers in New York City received a 5.3 percent increase above the city’s mandated minimum earning standard on March 1, which accounts for increased operating costs.

As for the rest of the country, “The surcharges are based off the average trip distance and the increase in gas prices in each state,” Liza Winship, Uber’s head of driver operations for the U.S. and Canada said in a press release. She added that “this is temporary for at least the next 60 days, when we’ll reassess.”