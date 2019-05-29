Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Air Travel

TSA Now Allows Fliers to Travel With Some CBD Products

By Colleen Long, Associated Press

May 29, 2019

You can now fly with some forms of CBD oil.

Photo by Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock



All forms of marijuana, including the cannabis-derived CBD oil, had previously been prohibited.

The Transportation Security Administration has changed its cannabis policy to allow passengers to travel with some forms of CBD oil and a drug derived from marijuana that the Food and Drug Administration has approved.

All forms of marijuana were previously prohibited in carry-on bags and checked luggage. On Sunday, TSA updated its “What Can I bring?” guidance under medical marijuana. The FDA in June legalized a drug called Epidiolex, which is used to treat epilepsy in children. The TSA said in a statement that it was recently made aware of the drug and updated the regulations to avoid confusion about whether families can bring it when traveling.

The new policy also includes some CBD oil, “as long as it is produced within the regulations defined by the law” under the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized hemp and hemp derivatives. Hemp-derived CBD is low in or has no THC, the chemical that produces a high found in marijuana.

The TSA’s new rules still ban other forms of marijuana, including CBD oils that have THC and cannabis-infused products that are still illegal under federal law.

It’s not clear how agents will determine the difference. But while agents screen for potential threats to planes and passengers, they do not search for marijuana or other illegal drugs. If they come across anything suspect, they refer it to law enforcement.

>> Next: Everything You Need to Know to Buy Legal Weed in California

